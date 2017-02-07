Caucasian Muslims Office presents map of mosques in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ GoMap has prepared and submitted map of mosques in Azerbaijan for the official website of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

Report informs according to the list provided by CMO, GoMap.az has prepared a locator map that provides information on the exact addresses of the mosques officially registered in the country.

In order to open interactive search map it is required to enter the official web-site of CMO (www.qafqazislam.com) and click on " Mosques " section.

The route to the mosque, bus numbers, information about nearby public transport stops can be found by using the map.

Mobile users can use the map by clicking the link m.gomap.az/qafqazislam.At present, this link is designed for smartphones that support Android and iOS operating systems. According to the GoMap.az portal, in a few months mobile users will be able to open the official web site of the CMO and map will also support Windows operating systems.