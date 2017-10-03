Caucasian Muslims Office organizes visits to sacred cities

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) is launching pilgrimage to sacred cities.

Report informs, the first pilgrimage group on bus leaving on October 6.

Pilgrims will visit sacred sites including Karbala, Najaf, Samira and Mashhad.

According to the CMO, during the visit, the safety of pilgrims, hotel accommodation entrusted to one of the companies in Iraq.

Notably, package tour costs $ 300. Visits will be carried out when the groups are gathered.