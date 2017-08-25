Caucasian Muslims Office issues fatwa on Eid al-Adha

© Report

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Cadi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has issued a fatwa on the occasion of Gurban Holiday (Eid al-Adha).

Report was informed in the CMO press service.

The fatwa reads, the Sacrifice Feast is coming, which is one of the most sacred days of the Islamic world and our people, and symbolizes the triumph of the highest human qualities.

The fatwa says, “Thank God, our native Azerbaijan has always been a habitat for interreligious tolerance and Muslim solidarity. His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev’s policy pursued in this direction, the issues raised by him and the international events supported by him are the bright examples of this.

The fatwa declares that in the lunar-based Islamic calendar, Gurban Holiday falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. According to the Gregorian calendar, the Holiday will fall on September 1. The Government of Azerbaijan, that always cares for religious beliefs of its people, has declared September 1-2 non-working days.

"On the occasion of this holiday, the Caucasian Muslims Office and its administration congratulate the Azerbaijani people and all Muslims and wish to always maintain the values this holiday carries. May God accept all your prayers", the fatwa states.