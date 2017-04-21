Catholicos-Patriarch: About 400 mosques operate in Georgia

© Report.az

Tbilisi. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, about 400 mosques, significant number of religious schools operate in Georgia".

Georgian bureau of Report News Agency informs, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II said at the meeting with Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade.

"Today, a large number of Muslims live in Georgia. Any kind of conditions created for them to perform religious rituals and worship. About 400 mosques, significant number of religious schools operate in our country, many newspapers and magazines are published to promote Islam. Muslim religious monuments in Georgia are protected at the highest level. Also, Georgian religious monuments in Azerbaijan are protected at the highest level and I believe it will further continue", Ilia II said.

The Catholicos-Patriarch stressed that tolerance in Azerbaijan and Georgia is an example for other countries.