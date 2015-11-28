Believers of Azerbaijani southern region made a statement on the events in Nardaran

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Believers living in the southern region of Azerbaijan issued a statement in regard with recent events of November 26 in Nardaran settlement of Sabunchu district.

Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations. The text of the statement reads as below:

"The events of recent days, arouse our serious concern. We strongly condemn the attempts of the so-called "Muslim Union" movement under the guise of religion to carry out activities against the socio-political stability, the atmosphere of tolerance, relations between the sate-religion, legal and democratic foundations of our state.

A group of people represented in the movement have no official status, "Muslim Union" movement has no legal and moral right to speak on behalf of all the faithful of the country.

We believe that in such a sensitive region for the moment, all believers must be vigilant and resist provocations from outside and inside the country.

Abuse of our religion, turning it into an instrument of political games, not only does not benefit Islam is a religion of peace and tranquility, on the contrary, in the face of rising Islamophobia plays into the hands of some forces, leading a campaign to associate our religion with terrorism, while at the same time providing the negative impact on the image of our country, which is different tolerance and religious stability.

Azerbaijan is a secular country, which created a level playing field for people of all religions. Interfaith relations in the country are at a very high level. Every believer is also taking an active part in social and political life of the country. Trying to come up with claims of harassment of believers, to raise the believers against the state is unfounded.

Considering the above mentioned, we call on the faithful to draw conclusions from these events, and closely unite around the President."