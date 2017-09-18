Baku hosts "Solidarity in the Islamic world: yesterday, today, tomorrow" conference

© Report/ Elşən Baba

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ Organized by the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, a conference titled "Solidarity in the Islamic world: yesterday, today, tomorrow" has started in Baku.

Report informs, participants in the event include employees of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences and the Caucasus Muslims Office, as well as activists of the New Azerbaijan Party, and representatives of religious communities.

Speakers hailing the importance of the Azerbaijani President's declaring 2017 as the "Year of Islamic Solidarity" in the country.

The event featured discussions on promoting the unity in the Islamic Ummah, Islamic solidarity against religious radicalism, as well as increasing the efficiency of measures taken in this area.