Baku celebrates Mawlid of Prophet Muhammad this week

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Prophet Hazrat Muhammad’s (s) birthday will be marked in ‘Heydar’ mosque in Baku.

Report was informed in ‘Heydar’ mosque complex.

According to information, 12-17 December is Mawlid week of prophet Hazrat Muhammad (s): “We will hold Mawlid event in Heydar mosque on this occasion. The representatives of the Mosque will talk about life of prophet Muhammad (s) at the event. Religious songs will be sung in the honor of prophet Muhammad (s). The 70-page book reflecting prophet’s life story published by ‘Heydar’ mosque office will be presented to attendants. Mawlid event is open to all desired attendants.