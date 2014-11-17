​Azerbaijani President: "The processes taking place in our world show that there is no alternative to multiculturalism"

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan, today known as a tolerant country, takes steps in a dialogue among civilizations of the world and in ensuring international peace and security". Report informs, this was stated in the appeal of Mr. President Ilham Aliyev to the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Baku, the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Caucasus Muslim Board (CMB) and the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO - participants of an international conference on strenghtening religious tolerance co-organized by them. The appeal was read by the State Counsellor on Multiculturalism, Interethnic and Religious Affairs Kamal Abdullayev. "International forums and summits with the participance of world leaders, discussions on global issues concerning society in the context of international tolerance organized in our country in recent years may serve as a good example. Today, a complex of complicated ethno-political processes, attempts to use religious political ambitions and increase radicalism and extremism witnessed currently in the world which is in search of peace and tranquility show that there is no alternative to multiculturalism".