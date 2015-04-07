Azerbaijani President is on visit to Mecca for Umrah

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 6, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members were on a visit to the holy city of Mecca for Umrah. Report informs that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members wore special robe and entered the Al-Haram Mosque.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and persons accompanying him revolved round the Kaaba and prayed at the mosque.

Then they visited Safa and Marwa hills. President and his family members overcame the distance between the two hills seven times.

President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva and family members entered the Kaaba and prayed there.

After the completion of Umrah, President Ilham Aliyev reviewed al-Haram Mosque.

Azerbaijani President was briefed about the mosque.