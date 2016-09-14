Azerbaijani pilgrims will return home on September 19

Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ This afternoon, Azerbaijani pilgrims will leave for Mecca after the prayer in Mines.

The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) representative and a member of Hajj mission of Azerbaijani pilgrims Hamdulla Babayev told Report.

H.Babayev said that, the pilgrims are expected to finish performing Hajj in Mecca: “Today all the pilgrims will leave for Mecca and they will complete their Hajj. The first group of Azerbaijani pilgrims will start to return to Medina on September 16. Pilgrims will start to come to Azerbaijan from September 19. They will leave for Baku by September 19, 21 and 22 on two flights every day".

H.Babayev also noted that the health of pilgrims in a good condition: "No one is seriously ill among the pilgrims there. There were a few cases of sunstroke, heart failure in two women that doctors provided them with medical treatment. At the moment, the situation is better."