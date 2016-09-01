Azerbaijani pilgrims will leave for Hajj tomorrow

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijanis, to leave for Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, will start visits from September 2.

Report was told by spokesperson of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Rahima Dadashova.

The pilgrims will leave by plane through two flights each day. 350 pilgrims will depart every day.

The first group will depart on September 2 at 08:00 am, while the second at 18:30 pm.

The remaining pilgrims will leave on September 3 and 4 at the same hours.

Notably, this year 1050 Azerbaijanis will perform Hajj.