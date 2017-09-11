Azerbaijani pilgrims return to Baku tomorrow

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ The first group of Azerbaijani pilgrims will return tomorrow.

Report informs citing the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO).

According to information, currently, most of the pilgrims have left Makkah for Madinah.

The plane, carrying first group of the pilgrims will take off on September 12 and land in Baku at 16:30 local time.

One more flight will be carried out on the same day.

Other pilgrims will return to Azerbaijan on September 13, 14 and 15.

Notably, 900 Azerbaijanis performed Hajj this year.