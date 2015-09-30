Azerbaijani pilgrims in Mecca returned from the airport to hotels

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ "According to the schedule provided to us, the first group of pilgrims had to fly to Baku on the night of September 29 at 03.30. Therefore, the group left the hotel and arrived at the airport. The responsibility for the failure to comply with the flight shall be put on the company of Saudi Arabia, as this company provides flights." Report was told Head of Department of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Mugaddas Payyzov.

He noted that at present the representatives of CMO are among the pilgrims and trying to solve their problems.

Director of the CMO for Saudi Arabia Hamdullah Babayev, leading the group of pilgrims, said to Report, he also had to come back from Mecca September 29, but was among the pilgrims, whose flight was delayed. According to him, the problem is solved and they are registered at the airport: "The airline of Saudi Arabia, carrying out flights, solved the problem. Last night they placed pilgrims in hotels at their own expense. State of pilgrims, who received sunstroke is normal. We are already at the airport. After hour plane with pilgrims will leave for Baku, and the second delayed flight will take place at 5 o'clock."