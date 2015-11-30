Azerbaijani delegation attends international conference on tolerance in Brussels

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ International conference on 'Tolerance and cohabitation models: Azerbaijani model for new Europe' will be held in the European Council Brussels Office today.

Report was told in the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) high-level Azerbaijani experts, heads of well-known West research centers, non-governmental organizations and European parliamentarians attend the event.

Delegation, led by Sayyad Salahli, First Deputy Committee Chairman, consists of Sahiba Gafarova, member of Milli Mejlis, Ogtay Huseynov, Head of SCWRO Finance and Economy Department, Nijat Mammadli, Head of Foreign Relations Department, Milikh Yevdayev, Chairman of the Religious Community of Mountain Jews in Azerbaijan, Elnur Afandiyev, Secretary of Baku and Azerbaijan Eparchy of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Main purpose of the conference is to recognize Azerbaijan to world community as historical place connecting civilizations and religions, promote religious policy of the country, tolerant and multicultural values of our people in international scope.

Recognition of secular system existing in Azerbaijan as an exemplary model from freedom viewpoint of religious confessions, comparison of state-religion relations in our country with Europe, facing global migration crisis is considered in the conference, Committee says.

The event is held under support of SCWRO and organization of EMISCO (European Muslim Initiative for Social Cohesion).