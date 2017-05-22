Azerbaijan publishes a book about world's famous Muslim athletes

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations has published a book "World’s famous Muslim athletes”.

Report informs citing the press service of the Committee, authors of the book are employees of State Committee Orkhan Mashayev and Tural Valizade. Author of the preface is Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Mubariz Gurbanli. The book deals with role of sports in human life and history of the Islamic Solidarity Games. The book, published in English, also includes information about life of prominent Muslim athletes, which have great reputation around the world.

"History of creation and development of the Olympic Movement", "Azerbaijan in Olympic Games" sections of the book is about opening of a new page in the country's sports in the second half of 1997 - beginning of fundamental reforms in the field of sports after election of Ilham Aliyev as the President of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee.

"Impacts of sport on human psychology", "How sport affects our brain?", "Impacts of sport on personality", "Islamic view of sport", "Islam and woman" sections of the book touch upon the role of sport in formation of social values, socialization of an individual, establishing a dialogue with people.