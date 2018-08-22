Azerbaijan marks Eidh-al-Adha

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan today marks Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice).

Report informs, the Eid al-Adha is on 10 Dhul-al Hijjah on the Muslim calendar or August 22 on the Gregorian calendar in accordance with Azerbaijani horizon.

Today, Eid Prayer will be performed in all Azerbaijani mosques. Moreover, Azerbaijani pilgrims in Hajj sacrificed animal yesterday at Mina.

It’s allowed to sacrifice an animal in Azerbaijan today and tomorrow.

In connection with Eid al-Adha (Sacrifice Feast), August 22-23 are non-working days.

According to the Ghazi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office, Muslim community happily celebrate this day – Eidh-Al-Adha.

It’s important for pilgrims who are in Hajj to sacrifice an animal. It’s better for rich Muslims in other places to sacrifice animal and share them with poor families. The animal must be healthy and fat. The sacrifice can be goat, sheep, bull, cow, and camel. Sale of sacrificed meat is impermissible (haram). Sheep and goat should be at least one-year old, bull and cow at least two-years old, camel at least five-years old. The sacrificed meat is usually divided into three parts: a part of meat may be taken by the owner of the sacrificed animal, second part is recommended to be shared with poor families and the third part – with relatives.