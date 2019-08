Azerbaijan today marks Eid al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice).

Report informs, the Eid al-Adha is on August 12 on the Gregorian calendar in accordance with Azerbaijani horizon.

Eid Prayer will be performed in all Azerbaijani mosques on August 12 at 08:00.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMC) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh is expected to perform the Eid prayer in the Taza Pir Mosque.