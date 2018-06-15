Azerbaijan celebrates holy Ramadan

Bakı. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Ramadan holiday is celebrated in Azerbaijan..

Report informs, Eid prayer will be performed this morning.

According to Islam, fasting in Ramadan is obligatory for a person if he is accountable, able to fast and settled.

During Ramadan, easting in the daytime, drinking, smoking, etc are prohibited. Only children, patients, pregnant women, fighters on the frontline, and those who travel far are released. Fasting begins with new moon in Ramadan, and continues 29-30 days. Koran says: "...and eat and drink until the white thread (light) of dawn appears to you distinct from the black thread (darkness of night), then complete your Sawm (fast) till the nightfall”.

As every year, this year, the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMC) has issued fatwa verdict on beginning of Ramadan. Fatwa says fasting calls for compassion, unity, moral perfection, purifies people`s souls and minds.

One of the most important activities in Ramadan is to give a zakat named as fitrah. Giving of fitrah is usually performed the last day of this holy month. Fitrah is a charity of a soul and each Muslim, who is able to help another people, may give fitrah for each member of his/her family to people in need.

Notably, as, the National Salvation Day and the Ramadan Holiday will be on the same day- on June 15 and June 16 coincides with Saturday, 18 and 19 June are not working days. Thus, June 15, 16, 17 (Sunday), 18 and 19 are non-working days in the country. The next working day will be on June 20.