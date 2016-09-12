Azerbaijan celebrates Eid al-Adha today

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Muslim religious holiday Eid al-Adha is celebrated today. Report informs, the new moon of Dhul-al Hijjah month has already been seen on Azerbaijani horizon and accordingly the Eid al-Adha is on 10 Dhul-al Hijjah on Muslim calendar or 12 September on Gregorian calendar.

Today, Eid Prayer will be performed in all Azerbaijani mosques.

According to the decision of the Council of Ministers on "Eid al-Adha", two days - September 12 and 13 are non-working days. Sheep sacrifice can be performed in any of the days. According to the Muslim holy book, Qurani Karim, Eid ul-Adha, which is one of the most cherished and sacred days in the Islamic world, came out after one story happened in the life of the Prophet Ibrahim. Prophet Ibrahim wanted to prove his love and devotion to Allah and prepared to sacrifice his son Ismayil. However, Allah didn't let his messenger to sacrifice his son and sent him a ram to sacrifice. Therefore, the sheep sacrifice is called Ismail's sacrifice.

Notably, today and tomorrow due to the Eid al-Adha sheep sacrifice will be performed in Baku and Azerbaijani regions.