Ayatollah Mohsen Araki: Azerbaijan is a good platform for inter-islam dialogue

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has a great influence on Islamic world of the Caucasus, member of the Assembly of Experts in Iran Ayatollah Mohsen Araki said on the sidelines of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought (WFPIST).

"We have invited Allahshukur Pashazade, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office in Iran to participate in the event on the occasion of the birth of the Prophet of Islam Muhammad. On the occasion of this celebration, the 30th conference of "Islamic unity" will be held on 15-16 December 2016 in Tehran", said M.Araki.

He said that using friendly ties with Pashazade, he asked him to invite the leading theologians of the Caucasus to conference on behalf of Iran.

M. Araki said, Tehran plans to discuss issues of the various Islamic conferences in Baku, including forums on integration of school of thought (inter-islam denominations) with the head of CMO.

According to him, Azerbaijan has some influence on the processes in the region.

"Azerbaijan has a great influence on Islamic spiritual world of the Caucasus. Sheikh Allahshukur Pashazade has extensive ties with the Islamic theologians in the region. It deserves respect that his deputy is a Sunni. Therefore, Azerbaijan is a good platform for inter-islam dialogue."