Apparatus head of CMO: "Religious radicalism is mental illness"

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ "After the creation of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), at times independence, there was not a single radical group or movement in this structure. I do not mean there are no such trends in Azerbaijan. But they were not created within communities of CMO”.

Report informs, Apparatus head of CMO Simran Hasanov said at conference on “Organization and importance of joint action in the fight against religious radicalism".

He emphasized that Islam has nothing to do with radicalism: "In general, all religions are based on the concept of patience and restraint. When you look at the essence of religious radicalism, you understand that it's a mental illness”.

S. Hasanov noted that in recent years numerous measures have been taken to prevent religious radicalism in Azerbaijan.