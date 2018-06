Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Another group of Azerbaijani pilgrims has left for Saudi Arabia.

Report informs citing the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), the group includes 360 people.

The plane carrying the pilgrims will land in Jeddah. The pilgrims will go to Mecca from there.

The last group of Azerbaijani pilgrims will leave on August 26.

Notably, this year 900 people will perform Hajj from Azerbaijan.

The pilgrimage package is $ 3850.