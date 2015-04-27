Sheikh-ul-Islam: Some countries are funding religious radicalism

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is a tolerant country. We live here together with the representatives of all religions, hold events and attend the ceremonies."

Report informs, the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Haji Allahshukur Pashazadeh said at the meeting with the delegation led by a former head of Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF), Richard Prasquier.

The Chairman noted that there is no religious and faith discrimination: "It is unacceptable in terms of public policy. From time to time, there were the external forces that interfered internal affairs of Azerbaijan and exerted pressure on us, however, we could prevent them. Azerbaijan always takes measures against the forces displaying faith discrimination and hiding under the guise of religion. Today, some countries of the world cannot still struggle correctly against religious radicalism and faith discrimination and many of them display interest in radicalism and they are funded by some countries."