Allahshukur Pashazadeh: President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Nardaran inspired locals

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ “The visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Nardaran and desire to get acquainted with the work carried out there, has inspired the local people."

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh told reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, in Azerbaijan everyone, including the residents of Nardaran, support the state policy: "President's visit Nardaran shows that every corner of Azerbaijan is valuable for the head of our state."

A. Pashazadeh noted that Nardaran residents were satisfied with the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to the settlement": The villagers have always supported the policy of the head of state. So it will be in future."