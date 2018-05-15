 Top
    Allahshukur Pashazadeh: Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine and we can not remain indifferent to happinings there

    © Report/ Elchin Murad

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ "As Muslim, we can not remain indifferent to the events occurred in Jerusalem."

    Report informs, "Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade, the head of the Caucasian Muslims Office, told.

    He emphasized that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine and any interference in the region caueses challenges and difficulties: "When I looked at television, I heard that 59 people were killed. It is a great tragedy. We witnessed such a massacre during the events of January 20. We know well what aggression is." .

    Pashazade said that Jerusalem is sacred to all religions: "It is imposed because there is not unity among Muslim countries."

