Allahshukur Pashazadeh: Hajj pilgrims have no difficulties

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ ‘Hajj pilgrims have no difficulties this year, they perform their prayer well’, Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB) Allahshukur Pashazadeh told journalists.

According to him, this year’s pilgrims are healthier than previous years: ‘I wish our Hajis also to return home safe and sound’.

The Sheikh ul-Islam said that prayers were said for stopping of wars, liberation of Azerbaijan’s occupied lands, the dead people and people defending Motherland, scientists performing prayer in this mosque: ‘Moreover, we commemorated the nationwide leader Heydar Aliyev. We also commemorated Ebulfez Elchibey with respect on the anniversary of his death. God bless him. We said prayers for Azerbaijani people and motherland. May Allah accept our prayers Inshallah’.