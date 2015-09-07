Sheikh-ul-Islam grants financial aid to Christian community

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade visited Gakh region.

Report was told in CMO during the visit he was accompanied by a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Scientific-Religious Council of Caucasian Muslims Office, Academician Vasif Mammadaliyev.The delegation consisted of members of the Board, First Deputy Chairman of the CMO Mufti Salman Musayev and others.

Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazadeh met with representatives of the district public and the elders in Heydar Aliyev Centre, and the Juma Mosque in Gakh hosted a meeting with the faithful.

Pashazade also met with representatives of the Christian religious community of the area.

Having familiarized with the church of St. George in Gahingilov village of Gakh, Sheikh-ul-Islam met with residents in the village of Orthodox Georgians and Ingiloys and provided them with material assistance.