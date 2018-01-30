Allahshukur Pashazadeh: Azerbaijan created equal conditions for religious belief of each citizen

© Report

Istanbul. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is one of most exemplary countries in the world, where representatives of different faiths live in fraternity, peace and tranquility. Antisemitism trends have never been observed in our country. Of course, these are all indicators of tolerance".

Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), who is on visit to Turkey, said in a statement to the Turkey bureau of Report News Agency.

He stressed that equal conditions have been created for religious belief of each citizen in Azerbaijan: "Especially in recent years, new mosques, places of worship have been built and those required to be repaired have been restored. In the Soviet era, there were only 17 mosques in the country, and now there are about 2000 mosques. This shows that we have great achievements in this area during the period of independence. We are grateful to national leader Heydar Aliyev for the freedom of conscience, freedom of faith, for today, ensuring to live and pray independently without any interference. We owe to them for this spirituality, initiated by national leader Heydar Aliyev and pursued by President Ilham Aliyev".

Vusala Abbasova