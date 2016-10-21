Allahshukur Pashazade will visit Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade will visit the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Report informs citing the press service of the CMO, the visit will begin on October 22.

The visit will take place at the invitation of King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Sheikh-ul-Islam A.Pashazade, an active member of the Royal Aalal-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought, will report at the 27th conference to be hosted in the institute and entitled "Towards calendar of historical events in the life of Prophet (pbuh)" in Amman on October 23-25.

Successful efforts of the Aalal-Bayt Institute for Islamic Thought towards propagation of Islam throughout the world, worthy researches on its universal-importance values as well as towards inter-religious cooperation and interfaith approach are of a great importance.

CMO Chairman Sheikh-ul-Islam A.Pashazade, who was awarded Jordan's highest state prize - Order of King al-Hussein of First Degree - in 2007 by King Abdullah for his contribution to the activity of the academy, is one of the founders of the institute of the period of 33 years.

In the framework of the visit, CMO Chairman will meet with Jordanian officials.