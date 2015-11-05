Allahshukur Pashazade visits Lebanon

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade is on a visit to Lebanon.

Report was told by CMO, purpose of the visit is to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Council of Faith Proximity Organization in Beirut.

Necessity of Islamic solidarity, interfaith understanding, speaking with one voice for Islamic interests and benefits in the light of events taking place in the world will be discussed, famous Islamic scientists make speech in the Supreme Council, which is reputable institutions in the Islamic world.

CMO Chairman will attend as a member of the Supreme Council in the consultative meeting.

A. Pashazade is accompanied by CMO First Deputy Chairman, Mufti Salman Musayev.