Allahshukur Pashazade to visit Chechnya

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Board (CMB) Allahshukur Pashazade will pay visit to Grozny, the capital of Chechnya on October 5, Report informs citing CMB's press service.

It was noted that Pashazade will take part in the jubilee event dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Grozny city. Pashazade is expected to deliver a congratulatory speech and hold meetings with the republic’s leadership and guests of the event.