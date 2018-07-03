Allahshukur Pashazade to visit Austria

© Report

Baku. 3 July. REPORT.AZ/ Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, head of the Caucasian Muslims Office, leaves for Austria.

Report was told in the office, the aim of the visit is to attend the next 18th session of the Board of Directors of KAICIID Dialogue Center, to be held in Vienna on July 5.

The agenda of the session, to be attended by the only Muslim religious figure, Sheikh-ul-Islam A. Pashazadeh in KAICIID Board of Directors consisting of the 9 members , includes discussions on important changes in the management system of the center.