Allahshukur Pashazade: Religion-state ties at high level in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ "National and religious tolerance in Azerbaijan is supported at the state level".

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-islam Allahshukur Pashazade said addressing “Islamic Solidarity - Call of the Time” international conference.

“Islamic Solidarity - Call of the Time” international conference has started in Baku. It is co-organized by the Caucasus Muslims Office, State Committee for Religious Organizations, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences and Baku International Multiculturalism Center.

The conference started with the recitation of ayahs from the Holy Quran. Then “Multicultural values in Azerbaijan” film was screened.

The first session of the conference was moderated by chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade.

Allahshukur Pashazade said Azerbaijan has played a historic role in Islamic civilization. He said Azerbaijan has historically been a multinational and multiconfessional country, where representatives of different religions have always co-existed together in peace and understanding.

Allahshukur Pashazade provided an insight into the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He said Armenia occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan`s lands, expelling over million Azerbaijanis from their homes. Allahshukur Pashazade said the conflict must be solved only based on Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and international law. He urged religious leaders to increase efforts towards conflict resolution.

State Adviser on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs Kamal Abdullayev read out President Ilham Aliyev`s message of greetings to conference participants.