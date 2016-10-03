Allahshukur Pashazade: Rallies not permitted on a day of Ashura

Lankaran. 3 October. REPORT.AZ/ As organizing rallies on Ashura ceremonies not considered appropriate fatwa issued by the Cadi Council of the Caucasian Muslims Office. Southern bureau of Report informs, Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO),Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said at a regional conference on "The role of the public in the protection of national and moral values" at Heydar Aliyev Center in Lankaran.

According to Sheikh ul-Islam, religious ceremonies will be held in mosques freely: "Everyone is obliged to fulfill these requirements. In the month of Muharram all religious ceremonies must be held in the mosques. At the same time blood donation campaign which become a tradition will be held in Lankaran for those who need".

Later, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) Mubariz Gurbanli spoke about the development of the high level of relations between the state and religion in Azerbaijan.

M. Gurbanli said religious tolerance considered as one of the democratic values in world has become the norm of co-existence of the Azerbaijani society: " Tolerance in Azerbaijan has very solid foundation, columns, rich traditions and deep historical and cultural roots.

In addition, forces that do not like Azerbaijan have always had the intention to intervene in religious and moral issues that are very sensitive to our people. Moreover these forces tried to direct our people to invalid destinations by adding alien elements to our ceremonies.But all the preventive measures are taken against them by the government."