Allahshukur Pashazade prohibits akhunds and imams from sectarian discrimination

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Naming sects, talking about differences between Sunni and Shia in speeches of religious people, especially in sermons of akhunds and imams during Ramadan is strictly prohibited”.

Report informs, Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh ul-Islam Haji Allahshukur Pashazade told at the meeting dedicated to the month of Ramadan.

He noted that the immediate measures will be taken in relation with any devout upon the reporting on the signs of this by monitoring staff of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations: “Because this issue always concerns us”.

The CMO Chairman added that the monitoring of this issue will be carried out jointly with the State Committee: “That’s why I tell you now that I strictly prohibit pointing out differences by naming sects and uttering phrases causing sectarian discrimination. If the staff of the Religious Committee informs me on any sign of this, immediate measures will be taken. Because we don’t and will not have sectarian difference”.