Allahshukur Pashazade: 'I have power to observe and listen events occurring in mosques'

Baku. 30 March. 'As reported, security cameras will be installed in the mosques. I have power to observe and listen events, occurring in the mosques'.

Report informs, Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade said.

'This work will be lead by myself. I am aware that some forces will accept it as a political action. No matter what, as a religious leader, I have a right on this issue. I have power to observe and listen events occurring in the mosques. I need to know the preached in the mosques'.