Allahshukur Pashazade heads to UAE

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade has left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Report informs citing the CMO press service.

The visit is held at the official invitation of UEA presidential advisor Sultan Al Rumeisi. On February 4, Pashazade will attend the Global Conference of Human Fraternity to be held in Abu Dhabi with participation of religious leaders of the world, outstanding statesmen, political and scientific figures, influential mass media representatives.

The conference will be attended by Roman Pope Francis, Algerian university sheikh Ahmad Al-Tayyib and other world religious leaders.

As part of the conference Pashazade is expected to meet and speak before the valuable guests.

The Abu Dhabi conference will focus on combat against extremism, promotion of international and interreligious dialogue, protection of moral values, prevention of religious and ethnic fanaticism which causes wars and conflicts and other issues.