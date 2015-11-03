Sheikh-ul-Islam: "Azerbaijan's inter-religious dialogue and religious tolerance is a perfect sample for world community"

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade met with the delegation of Sinai Temple in Los Angeles, California.

Report informs, was observed a silence minute for those killed in Egypt plane crash in Russia.

A.Pashazade said that, Azerbaijan's inter-religious dialogue and religious tolerance is a perfect sample to the world community. He noted that the root of this issue is based on the state's attitude towards religion, "We are grateful to Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's national leader that he put this base".