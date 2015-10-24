 Top
    Allahshukur Pashazade and Mubariz Gurbanli donated blood on the occasion of Ashura

    Donor initiative started today in the morning

    Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade and chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanli donated blood on the occasion of day of Ashura.

    Report informs MP Javanshir Pashazade also took part in donor action.

    Blood donation in connection with the day of Ashura began today in the morning.

    Donor initiative held in 14 mosques and shrines of the republic:

    Yasamal district, Tezepir Mosque,

    Yasamal district, Haji Soltanali Mosque,

    Nasimi district, Ajdarbay Mosque,

    Sabail district, Bibi-Heybat Mosque,

    Sabail district, the Old City, Juma Mosque,

    Surakhani district, Garachukhur Mosque,

    Khazar district, Mir Movsum Agha Mosque,

    Nizami district, Keshla Mosque,

    Sumgayit Juma Mosque,

    Ganja, Imamzade Mosque,

    Mingechevir city, Heydar mosque,

    Shaki city Juma Mosque,

    Lankaran city, Bёyukbazar Mosque,

    Barda, Juma Mosque.

