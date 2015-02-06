All cemeteries in Azerbaijan to be identic

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ Henceforth all the cemeteries in Azerbaijan will be the same.Report informs the chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Mubariz Gurbanly said that in an interview to journalists.

'When you find yourself in the cemetery, it seems that you're in a museum.This is wrong. Tombstones should not differ from each other.Thereby, a draft law has already prepared on this issue, which is presented to the Cabinet.It will be published as a law or decision', chairman of the committee said.

He also added that the main purpose in this regard is to preserve Islamic values: With regard to private cemeteries, dealing with this company or structure must also be bound by these rules.

'Local executive authorities and municipalities will implement control over the protection of the cemetery, landscaping, location of graves', he stressed.

He also added that the places of burial are not for sale and will not be sold:Places for burial are not for sale.

'There are duties, but this amount is tiny. Some people argue that the places for burials are for sale, but it's not true.They are owned by the state. People who encounter inflated prices can apply to the relevant bodies and our committee', he said.