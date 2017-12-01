Ali Hasanov: Azerbaijan attaches great importance to strengthening solidarity in the Islamic world

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan attaches great importance to strengthening solidarity in the Islamic world,” said Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs Ali Hasanov as he met with leading Egyptian media representatives who arrived in Azerbaijan at the invitation of International Eurasia Press Fund and the Journalists Association of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Report informs referring to the AZERTAC, Ali Hasanov highlighted the history of Azerbaijan, the country`s rapid development thanks to President Ilham Aliyev`s commitment to successful statehood policy, which was established by the great leader Heydar Aliyev.

Underlining the importance of reinforcing solidarity in the Islamic world, Hasanov spoke about the multicultural and tolerant atmosphere existing in Azerbaijan. He pointed out Azerbaijan's model of tolerance and dialogue between cultures and civilizations co-existing in the country. The President's assistant drew the audience’s attention to the country's most painful problem the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Ali Hasanov emphasized the importance of “cooperation among the Muslim countries' media representatives to promoting the achievements of our peoples and countries, as well as raising the awareness of the world community on the problems facing our countries.”

He then answered questions from the Egyptian journalists.

The Egyptian journalists were presented with publications highlighting the genocide policy and massacres committed by the Armenians against the Azerbaijani people in the past two centuries.