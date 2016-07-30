Akhund: "Some visitors of the mosque prevent acts of worship"

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Some of those who came to pray at the mosque prevent acts of worship."

Report was told by the akhund of Heydar mosque in Baku Haji Rufat Garayev.

According to him, one of the factors interfering namaz is related with mobile phones: "Sometimes mosque visitors do not turn off the phone, calls and messages received during prayer interfere namaz. As a result of talks with people, recently similar cases have become rarer Another issue is azan loaded on mobile phones. The Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO) has already prepared an azan program. People are recommended to use this program for identity. Sometimes they take their 3-4 years old children with them, which also prevents pray. Children make noise and interfere."

R.Garayev noted that among the visitors of the mosque are a;lso enough young people aged 12-13. Two of 20 visitors of the mosque are teenages.