Action Plan approved on declaring 'Islamic Solidarity Year' in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the order of the Head of Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Action Plan has been approved on declaring 2017 as the Islamic Solidarity Year in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, in accordance with the order, coordination of organization of the Action Plan implementation was entrusted to the service of the state adviser of Azerbaijan Republic on Multinational, Multicultural and Religious Affairs.

Action Plan envisages domestic and international events on inter-Islamic solidarity, solidarity of Islam and other confessions.