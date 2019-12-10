State Committee: Abu Bakr Mosque will be reopened

"Abu Bakr Mosque is expected to be re-opened," Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Sayavush Heydarov said.

According to him, a community will be created in a mosque: ''A problem was revealed in the foundation of the mosque's minaret. Bending of the minaret created a dangerous situation. Therefore, it is dangerous to gather there. Work is underway to restore or demolish the tower. After that, a community will be created and begin its activities in the mosque."