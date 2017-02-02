75 Azerbaijani pilgrims leave for Umrah

Baku. 2 February.REPORT.AZ/ 75 Azerbaijani pilgrims have today left for Umrah, Saudi Arabia.

Hamdulla Babayev, official of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), member of Azerbaijani Hajj mission told Report.

According to him, the pilgrims will return to Azerbaijan on February 11.

H.Babayev said that prices for Umrah pilgrimage change around 1 550-2 250 USD: "This time, pilgrims use expensive services. They will be accommodated in five-star hotel and provided with food twice a day. There is no need for medical service for Umrah pilgrims as no crowd occurs. Pilgrims apply to Turkish hospitals operating in Saudi Arabia, if necessary".