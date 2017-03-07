7 Islamic colleges established in Azerbaijan - LIST

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ 7 new Islamic colleges have been registered in the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations in Azerbaijan.

Report informs they are, Islamic College of Heydar, the Zagatala Islamic College, the Ganja Islamic College, the Lankaran Islamic College, Guba Islamic College, the Nardaran Islamic College and Bibiheibet Islamic College.

In addition, Shabnam girls' madrasa, Aliabad madrasa in Zagatala, Sheki Islamic madrasa will be registered as a college by the end of March 2017.

Then Caucasian Muslims Office will organize activities of colleges.