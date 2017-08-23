360 pilgrims from Azerbaijan to depart for Mecca tomorrow

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ 360 pilgrims will go on Hajj pilgrimage from Azerbaijan on the first day.

Report was informed in the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO), the first group of pilgrims will depart on August 24 at 06:10.

The second plane, carrying pilgrims, will depart at 07:30.

The rest of pilgrims will leave for Saudi Arabia on August 25-26.

Notably, 900 people from Azerbaijan will go on Hajj pilgrimage this year. Some 60% of pilgrims are men. The oldest pilgrim is 86 years old, and the youngest just 17.

The pilgrimage fee is $ 3, 850.

Those, who will go on Hajj pilgrimage for the second time, will pay the Saudi government the tax in the amount of $ 535-550.