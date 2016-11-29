Three Azerbaijani pilgrims died in Karbala this year

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three Azerbaijani pilgrims to Iraqi city of Karbala have died in 2016.

Returning pilgrims told Report.

According to them, one of young pilgrims died in crowd in Karbala. Other two died at different times. In addition, one of the buses carrying the Azerbaijani pilgrims faced with danger of accident, a car driving towards. However, driver professionalism avoided a crash. No one was seriously injured. Police officers arrived at the scene.