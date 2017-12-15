25 religious communities registered in Azerbaijan this year

© Report

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ 25 Muslim religious communities have been registered in Azerbaijan this year.

Report informs, the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations (SCWRO) has not received appeal from non-Muslim religious community for registration this year.

Totally, 784 religious organizations have been registered in the country since re-registration of religious organizations (01.09.2009). From confessional point of view, 755 of them are with Islamic bias, 28 with non-Islamic bias (Christian - 17, Jewish - 8, Krishna - 1, Bahá'í - 2).