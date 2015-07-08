17 recently registered religious communities were given the certificates

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the State Committee for Work with Religious Structures (SCWRS) have submitted the certificates to 17 recently registered religious communities.

Report was told in the Committee, the event organized on this occasion was attended by the governance of the State Committee, and the head of the department and the chairmen of the recently registered religious communities.

Touching upon the relations between the state and religion in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Committee Mubariz Gurbanli mentioned the state care and attention to religion, including the various religious communities: "As a result of President Ilham Aliyev's policy, we had achieved significant results in the way of normalization of relations between the state and religion.

After the return of Heydar Aliyev to political power in Azerbaijan, in the relationship between state and religion were revealed rules that match our religion, national values and mental independence. Religious communities in our society have a special place."

At the same time, the chairman of committee urged chairmen of religious communities to stop actions that provoke a confrontation between religious movements, do the promotion of national and spiritual values, to lead the ideological struggle against radicalism, act with national interests.

In conclusion, the Committee Chairman Mubariz Gurbanli congratulated the participants on the occasion of the month of Ramadan and submitted the certificates to the chairmen of the religious communities.